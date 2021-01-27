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Recall Newsom Petition Nears 1.5 Million Signatures
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150 views • January 27, 2021
Recall Newsom Petition Nears 1.5 Million Signature Requirement, Just 250,000 Remaining, Find Out How To Help
Far-Left California Governor Gavin Newsom has accelerated the destruction of California which has an economy larger than almost all world countries. Yet, it is somehow suffering from financial problems, and rolling blackouts due to terrible leadership focused on progressive Marxist green energy policies.
https://reformcalifornia.org/
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Far-Left California Governor Gavin Newsom has accelerated the destruction of California which has an economy larger than almost all world countries. Yet, it is somehow suffering from financial problems, and rolling blackouts due to terrible leadership focused on progressive Marxist green energy policies.
https://reformcalifornia.org/
https://recallgavin2020.com/
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