Britains Hidden Biblcial Roots in History with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Ross Broadstock with Host Jessica Knock

Join Dr. Stephen Pidegon of "Cepher Publishing Group" as he tours the United Kingdom visiting Wales Cardiff with Historian Ross Broadstock of "Britians Hidden History" and Host Jessica Knock of "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusuts."
They disscus the significant historical importance and trace back the steps of Joseph of Arimatha & Mary Magdalene, including intresting finds provoking countinued study and research.
