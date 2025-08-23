BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DID YOU KNOW ABOUT GAVIN NEWSOM AND HIS DRINKING PROBLEM MELTDOWNS⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
47 views • 1 day ago

Gunther Eagleman™ - NEWLY RESURFACED: Did you know that Gavin Newsom once had a drinking problem so bad he would MELT DOWN as soon as someone brought it up?


He HATES this video!


It shows the REAL Newsom! He’s a fragile NARCISSISTIC beta man.


It would be a shame if this went viral.


Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1959057369394290833


Thumbnail: https://x.com/DCPCJF/status/1959071584959734097

meltdowngavin newsondrinking problemviral moment
