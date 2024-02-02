Young Earth Today 2029 - Truth MEMES for a Young Earth

We discuss the total solar eclipse, Oklahoma, young earth ♁ MEMEs and Richard Dawkins, Madame Wu, parity violation, radiometric dating, the 87Rb to 87Sr decay rate (62B), Earth's Deep History, Martin "got rox?" Rudwick, Westminster Wasp, Kyle Mann, Jesus' AGE verses (Mk. 10:6; Mk. 13:19,20; Lk. 11:50,51), Marvin Olasky, World Magazine, Mike Johnson, Ark Encounter, The Young Earth, John D. Morris, Don McLeroy, Communist Party, Boston Globe, Ozzy, Moon rocks, dolomite problem, Yandex, SwissCows, Genetic Entropy and Lead of the Sea.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.