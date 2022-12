πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡³ Spain Becomes Second European Country to Announce COVID Restrictions for Travellers From China





To enter Spain, passengers will need to have a negative test result or be fully vaccinated. It comes after Italy earlier this week said it had ordered COVID antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China.





πŸ”— Source

https://news.sky.com/story/spain-becomes-second-european-country-to-announce-covid-restrictions-for-travellers-from-china-12776773?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral