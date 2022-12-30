🇪🇸🇨🇳 Spain Becomes Second European Country to Announce COVID Restrictions for Travellers From China
To enter Spain, passengers will need to have a negative test result or be fully vaccinated. It comes after Italy earlier this week said it had ordered COVID antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China.
🔗 Source
https://news.sky.com/story/spain-becomes-second-european-country-to-announce-covid-restrictions-for-travellers-from-china-12776773?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
