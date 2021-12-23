We must look at history, and pay close attention to the current political trends in America; trends that also occurred in other countries that fell into fascism. The National Socialists (Nazis) who took over the political and economic order in Germany are a good example of how totalitarians can conquer an open society. If you look at what's been been happening here in America since 9/11, and especially now within the scope of this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political and economic takeover it has provided cover for, into a proper historical context, you would quickly see it's is part of a much larger plan; a plan that, if left unchecked, will result in the the end of America.