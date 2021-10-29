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CDC DATA CONFIRMS COVID VACCINE DEATHS 2.5X MORE THAN ALL VACCINES FOR PAST 30 YEARS COMBINED!!!
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203 views • October 29, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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The official numbers are in and according to the CDC Covid-19(84) vaccine deaths are now 2.5x greater than all other vaccine deaths combined over the past 30 years! This is what the government is admitting to meanwhile the actual numbers according to a new study are 41x that number which would put Covid-19(84) vaccine deaths in the range of 150,000 in the US alone!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the numbers coming from the official VAERS system while also showing how those numbers have been fudged because as you’ll see this has nothing to do with health and everything to do with creating a global digital ID surveillance grid for the purposes of tracking, tracing and databasing every single person on the planet.

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Sources:

https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-16310-dead-778685-injured-following-covid-19-shots-2-5x-more-deaths-than-following-all-vaccines-past-30-years-2102-fetal-deaths/5758319

The TRUTH About The CORONAVIRUS They Hope You’ll NEVER SEE!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-they-hope-youll-never-see/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453766517498122244

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/health/covid-19-fourth-dose-for-the-immunocompromised/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3L0cjQi2g0SN22UCVd_QfDAAb4_g1Aysa4XRUoeXHnmA1i6bD9Mx21DFQ

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453625766172774404/photo/1

https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/military/story/2021-10-28/marines-navy-covid-19-vaccine

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-education-workers-schools-vaccinations-1.6225765

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/covid-19-solemn-day-for-b-c-as-thousands-of-health-care-workers-defy-vaccination-deadline

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453621679981096962/photo/1

https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccine-passports-will-create-a-global-digital-infrastructure-of-surveillance-former-ontario-privacy-commissioner_4059307.html

Kyrie Irving BANNED, Pilots WALK OVER MANDATES & Rockefeller Foundation Apologizes FOR EUGENICS PAST!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/kyrie-irving-banned-pilots-walk-over-mandates-rockefeller-foundation-apologizes-for-eugenics-past/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10136585/Floyd-Mayweather-throws-weight-Nets-star-Kyrie-Irvings-refusal-vaccinated.html

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
healthcdcvaccinecontrolsurveillancedeathsdatavaersinjureddigital idinjectionpress for truthpressfortruth
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