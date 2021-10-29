CDC DATA CONFIRMS COVID VACCINE DEATHS 2.5X MORE THAN ALL VACCINES FOR PAST 30 YEARS COMBINED!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The official numbers are in and according to the CDC Covid-19(84) vaccine deaths are now 2.5x greater than all other vaccine deaths combined over the past 30 years! This is what the government is admitting to meanwhile the actual numbers according to a new study are 41x that number which would put Covid-19(84) vaccine deaths in the range of 150,000 in the US alone!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the numbers coming from the official VAERS system while also showing how those numbers have been fudged because as you’ll see this has nothing to do with health and everything to do with creating a global digital ID surveillance grid for the purposes of tracking, tracing and databasing every single person on the planet.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BAYSTON➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
Sources:
https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-16310-dead-778685-injured-following-covid-19-shots-2-5x-more-deaths-than-following-all-vaccines-past-30-years-2102-fetal-deaths/5758319
The TRUTH About The CORONAVIRUS They Hope You’ll NEVER SEE!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-they-hope-youll-never-see/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453766517498122244
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/health/covid-19-fourth-dose-for-the-immunocompromised/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3L0cjQi2g0SN22UCVd_QfDAAb4_g1Aysa4XRUoeXHnmA1i6bD9Mx21DFQ
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453625766172774404/photo/1
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/military/story/2021-10-28/marines-navy-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-education-workers-schools-vaccinations-1.6225765
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/covid-19-solemn-day-for-b-c-as-thousands-of-health-care-workers-defy-vaccination-deadline
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453621679981096962/photo/1
https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccine-passports-will-create-a-global-digital-infrastructure-of-surveillance-former-ontario-privacy-commissioner_4059307.html
Kyrie Irving BANNED, Pilots WALK OVER MANDATES & Rockefeller Foundation Apologizes FOR EUGENICS PAST!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/kyrie-irving-banned-pilots-walk-over-mandates-rockefeller-foundation-apologizes-for-eugenics-past/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10136585/Floyd-Mayweather-throws-weight-Nets-star-Kyrie-Irvings-refusal-vaccinated.html
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over