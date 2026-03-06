[EXPOSED]: Israel Recruits Andrew Tate to Fool Muslims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel spent $1 billion on propaganda — and Andrew Tate may be their most powerful recruit yet. In this investigation, I break down how Israel has systematically targeted Muslim influencers to neutralize pro-Palestine voices — from Jordan Peterson's suspicious pivot to Andrew Tate's sudden promotion of the Abraham Accords after his conversion to Islam.
We examine:
🔴 Netanyahu's admission that social media is Israel's "most important weapon"
🔴 How Israel pays influencers up to $7,000 per post
🔴 Tate's connections to Iggy Semmelweis and the "War Room"
🔴 The Epstein files cover-up and Tate's role in dismissing victims
🔴 White House intervention to free Tate from Romania
🔴 Why Tate's conversion to Islam may be a calculated ruse Is Andrew Tate a genuine Muslim convert — or Israel's secret weapon against the Muslim world?
-----------------------
❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel❌
Please HELP support The CJ Werleman Show:
Via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman
One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman
------------------------
Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show
-----------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!