[EXPOSED]: Israel Recruits Andrew Tate to Fool Muslims
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10184 followers
225 views • 1 day ago

Israel spent $1 billion on propaganda — and Andrew Tate may be their most powerful recruit yet. In this investigation, I break down how Israel has systematically targeted Muslim influencers to neutralize pro-Palestine voices — from Jordan Peterson's suspicious pivot to Andrew Tate's sudden promotion of the Abraham Accords after his conversion to Islam.

We examine:

🔴 Netanyahu's admission that social media is Israel's "most important weapon"

🔴 How Israel pays influencers up to $7,000 per post

🔴 Tate's connections to Iggy Semmelweis and the "War Room"

🔴 The Epstein files cover-up and Tate's role in dismissing victims

🔴 White House intervention to free Tate from Romania

🔴 Why Tate's conversion to Islam may be a calculated ruse Is Andrew Tate a genuine Muslim convert — or Israel's secret weapon against the Muslim world?

-----------------------

❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel❌

Please HELP support The CJ Werleman Show: 

Via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

------------------------

Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

-----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!


Keywords
propagandacontrolled oppositionandrew tateabraham accordszionist psyop
