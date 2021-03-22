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Nullifying Deep State Evil At The State Level
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90 views • March 22, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State exploring solutions to the Deep State's evils, host Alex Newman explains how state government can--and must--nullify unconstitutional power grabs by the Deep State-controlled federal government. Newman explains how this solution was seen by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison as the "rightful remedy" to unconstitutional abuses by the feds. Democrats used similar tactics for years. Now it's time for conservatives to use the Constitution to resist the Deep State!
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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