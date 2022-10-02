Cannabis Jimmy's Hurricane Series Part 2 - Ft Meyers destruction. Wood frame and drywall construction got hammered. And the boats - little and big. Oh My God

'the quality of this drone coverage and commentary from the guys narrating and shooting is super high quality. I just took a video of their video. Anyway, how big of a crane does one need to lift some of those big boats off each other ? They are piled up like Tinker Toys. I have never seen anything like this. Ever
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.