Cannabis Jimmy's Hurricane Series Part 2 - Ft Meyers destruction. Wood frame and drywall construction got hammered. And the boats - little and big. Oh My God

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'the quality of this drone coverage and commentary from the guys narrating and shooting is super high quality. I just took a video of their video. Anyway, how big of a crane does one need to lift some of those big boats off each other ? They are piled up like Tinker Toys. I have never seen anything like this. Ever