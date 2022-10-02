Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy's Hurricane Series Part 2 - Ft Meyers destruction. Wood frame and drywall construction got hammered. And the boats - little and big. Oh My God
'the quality of this drone coverage and commentary from the guys narrating and shooting is super high quality.  I just took a video of their video.  Anyway, how big of a crane does one need to lift some of those big boats off each other ?  They are piled up like Tinker Toys.  I have never seen anything like this. Ever

Keywords
floridadestructionhurricane

