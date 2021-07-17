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TREASON PERIOD – CIA Dominion Servers retrieved in Germany -'The Patriot' Mel Gibson
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211 views • July 17, 2021
CIA was Taken Down in Germany. 7 Died and some injured.
The Dominion Servers Where Retrieved.
The CIA is no more & will never exist again…
This happened last year but relevant for folks to understand and to WAKE THE 'F' UP' Folks. And I mean Right NOW. Get It!?!?!?
Have 'Eyes To See' & 'Ears To hear'. PAY ATTENTION.
Charlie Ward:
Go to his channel to get all kinds of updates on what is going on in the world right now.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pqlCrTAephy6/
The CrowHouse with Max Igan - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QpKW5ORMUQOE/
And of course several other folk’s clips I used. Alas the fight is on and that is of the utmost importance.
"Make yourself a sheep, and the wolves will eat you."
Benjamin Franklin
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
All my Non Monetized Digital Soldier Channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/charlie9
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@Charlie:e8
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@Charlie:e8
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
The Dominion Servers Where Retrieved.
The CIA is no more & will never exist again…
This happened last year but relevant for folks to understand and to WAKE THE 'F' UP' Folks. And I mean Right NOW. Get It!?!?!?
Have 'Eyes To See' & 'Ears To hear'. PAY ATTENTION.
Charlie Ward:
Go to his channel to get all kinds of updates on what is going on in the world right now.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pqlCrTAephy6/
The CrowHouse with Max Igan - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QpKW5ORMUQOE/
And of course several other folk’s clips I used. Alas the fight is on and that is of the utmost importance.
"Make yourself a sheep, and the wolves will eat you."
Benjamin Franklin
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
All my Non Monetized Digital Soldier Channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/charlie9
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@Charlie:e8
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@Charlie:e8
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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