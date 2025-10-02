© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLINDING lights of Israeli ship right next to flotilla boats
Activist says vessels so close ‘almost playing bumper cars’
Footage from Greg J Stoker
'This could take all night'... Cynthia
Adding: Bolivia | President Luis Arce:
We condemn the brutal attack perpetrated by the "Israeli" government in the last few hours against the "Freedom Flotilla."
This violent act carried out under Netanyahu's responsibility constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an affront to human dignity.
We condemn before the world the policy of terrorism that Netanyahu pursues against a people suffering from siege, hunger, occupation and extermination.
We call on the international community, multilateral organizations and the free peoples of the world to condemn this new brutality and mobilize against it.
Silence is complicity... and today more than ever, humanity must stand on the side of justice and life.