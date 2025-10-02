BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BLINDING Lights of Israeli Ship right next to Flotilla Boats
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
0
49 views • 23 hours ago

BLINDING lights of Israeli ship right next to flotilla boats

Activist says vessels so close ‘almost playing bumper cars’

Footage from Greg J Stoker

'This could take all night'... Cynthia

Adding: Bolivia | President Luis Arce: 

We condemn the brutal attack perpetrated by the "Israeli" government in the last few hours against the "Freedom Flotilla."

This violent act carried out under Netanyahu's responsibility constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an affront to human dignity.

We condemn before the world the policy of terrorism that Netanyahu pursues against a people suffering from siege, hunger, occupation and extermination.

We call on the international community, multilateral organizations and the free peoples of the world to condemn this new brutality and mobilize against it.

Silence is complicity... and today more than ever, humanity must stand on the side of justice and life.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
