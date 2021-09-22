© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Calls His Own Mandates an “Outrage” & “An Infringement On Freedom” - What??? Is He Confused Again? Freudian Slip?
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • September 22, 2021
Extended Video Clip, supporting Gavin Newsom, then talking about vaccines, mandate. He makes no sense, he's nuts. Whose freedom is he talking about, while he coughs and hacks?
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4976938/user-clip-bidens-statement-mandate
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4976938/user-clip-bidens-statement-mandate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.