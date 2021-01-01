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3/21/19 #1stAm TRUMP: "NEVER GIVE IN!" EO vs. SOROS' Zack Exley, AOC, Open Society #Rules4Revolution
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15 views • January 01, 2021
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3/21/19: Today, POTUS signs an EO removing TP$ from universities preventing free speech. Meanwhile, Zack Exley is exposed as the Soros funded operative using digital platforms to push cut-out democratic socialist candidates to push socialism in the USA.
Under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To learn about Committee Men and the Common Law of the Republic requiring candidates to be interviewed by an elected official before being allowed to run for office:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please take advantage of NLA's free courses on the Constitution!!
The t-ist attack by Sy, bus driver, in Italy on school children:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/italy-bus-fire-school-attack-driver-children-senegal-refugees-a8832906.html
Zack Exley's Rules for Revolutionaries:
http://www.thebiganswer.info/books/Rules-for-Revolutionaries--How-Big-Organizing-Can-Change-Everything.php
Phi Beta Iota publishes these important notes on anomalies in the NZ sh__ter's history:
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/03/breaking-james-fetzer-new-zealand-false-flag-no-one-died-muslim-director-of-crisis-actors-disappearing-bullet-casings-from-special-effects-call-for-international-muslim-investigation-with-full/
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/03/robert-steele-with-javan-heirannia-new-zealand-false-flag-event-zionist-provocation-to-disarm-us-white-nationalists-and-start-world-war-iii/#more-139345
Zack Exley is an Open Society fellow. This is their 2019 report:
https://www.opportunitiesforafricans.com/open-society-foundation-fellowship-2019/
Janet Napolitano, former "Arizona Mafia" DHS head and UC:
https://www.ucop.edu/president/
Mr. Reagan's YT video on the AOC controllers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1h5iv6sECGU
Claire Sandberg's background:
http://conservativefighters.com/news/bernie-sanders-campaign-rehires-staffer-who-defended-ilhan-omars-anti-semitism/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/21/19: Today, POTUS signs an EO removing TP$ from universities preventing free speech. Meanwhile, Zack Exley is exposed as the Soros funded operative using digital platforms to push cut-out democratic socialist candidates to push socialism in the USA.
Under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To learn about Committee Men and the Common Law of the Republic requiring candidates to be interviewed by an elected official before being allowed to run for office:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please take advantage of NLA's free courses on the Constitution!!
The t-ist attack by Sy, bus driver, in Italy on school children:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/italy-bus-fire-school-attack-driver-children-senegal-refugees-a8832906.html
Zack Exley's Rules for Revolutionaries:
http://www.thebiganswer.info/books/Rules-for-Revolutionaries--How-Big-Organizing-Can-Change-Everything.php
Phi Beta Iota publishes these important notes on anomalies in the NZ sh__ter's history:
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/03/breaking-james-fetzer-new-zealand-false-flag-no-one-died-muslim-director-of-crisis-actors-disappearing-bullet-casings-from-special-effects-call-for-international-muslim-investigation-with-full/
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/03/robert-steele-with-javan-heirannia-new-zealand-false-flag-event-zionist-provocation-to-disarm-us-white-nationalists-and-start-world-war-iii/#more-139345
Zack Exley is an Open Society fellow. This is their 2019 report:
https://www.opportunitiesforafricans.com/open-society-foundation-fellowship-2019/
Janet Napolitano, former "Arizona Mafia" DHS head and UC:
https://www.ucop.edu/president/
Mr. Reagan's YT video on the AOC controllers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1h5iv6sECGU
Claire Sandberg's background:
http://conservativefighters.com/news/bernie-sanders-campaign-rehires-staffer-who-defended-ilhan-omars-anti-semitism/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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