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BASED ON THE OFFICIAL DEATH NUMBERS, SARS-COV-2 IS NO MORE DANGEROUS THAN THE SEASONAL FLU VIRUS
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72 views • April 18, 2022
BASED ON THE OFFICIAL DEATH NUMBERS, SARS-COV-2 IS NO MORE DANGEROUS THAN THE SEASONAL FLU VIRUS
“There has been no epidemic of COVID-19 in any country, thus no pandemic, and for the general population SARS-CoV-2 is not a killer virus.
In many countries, there was no excess mortality when correcting for changing demographics. But in some countries, there was, even though the virus is the same everywhere. This observed divergence alone proves that the main killer is not the virus itself, but rather our response to it, which is generally inadequate and differs between countries and jurisdictions.
Moreover, the occupancy of the intensive care units, whose capacities were even massively reduced over the course of the alleged pandemic of the century, has never been unusually high in any country, although the number of ICU beds per capita varies considerably between countries.
Based on the official death numbers, SARS-CoV-2 is no more dangerous than the seasonal influenza viruses.”
“There has been no epidemic of COVID-19 in any country, thus no pandemic, and for the general population SARS-CoV-2 is not a killer virus.
In many countries, there was no excess mortality when correcting for changing demographics. But in some countries, there was, even though the virus is the same everywhere. This observed divergence alone proves that the main killer is not the virus itself, but rather our response to it, which is generally inadequate and differs between countries and jurisdictions.
Moreover, the occupancy of the intensive care units, whose capacities were even massively reduced over the course of the alleged pandemic of the century, has never been unusually high in any country, although the number of ICU beds per capita varies considerably between countries.
Based on the official death numbers, SARS-CoV-2 is no more dangerous than the seasonal influenza viruses.”
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