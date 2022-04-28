The satanism in Hollywood is not a conspiracy theory.

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They literally out in the open tell you what they do, what they practice, their rituals…
This is what you see in a generation that forsakes God and that removes God from absolutely everything…
Keep these people away from your kids.”
No wonder they want to cancel OAN 😮