Derek Sloan Uses Parliament Hill to Give Voices to Censored Doctors and Scientists

Health Impact News - 18 June 2021



He issued a call for whistleblowers within the medical and scientific community in Ontario to contact him. Shocking stories were told, and all agreed that their stories were not being told in either Parliament or the national media.



So he did this press conference on Parliament Hill.



Dr. Bryan Bridle then spoke, explaining how he has been slandered, harassed, and attacked with fake social media accounts put up in his name. His own colleagues have attacked him, and given out confidential medical information about his own parents. His career has been destroyed for speaking out. He says:



“I don’t recognize the country I was born into.”



Dr. Patrick Phillips was next and stated that due to the lockdowns:



“I’ve never seen so many suicidal children.”



He also related how on April 30th the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario came out with a very “chilling statement,” basically stating that only approved COVID measures could be discussed with patients, no proven effective early treatments like Ivermectin could be discussed, that Vitamin D is “fake” news, and they were not allowed to say anything negative about the COVID-19 shots.



Basically they just want people to die. That’s the apparent goal.



Threatening to take his license to practice medicine away for promoting early treatments like Ivermectin, he was not willing to let patients die:



“There’s something bigger going on than my medical career at this point, because lives are being lost and we need to speak out.”



Dr. Donald Welsh came next and gave an impassioned talk about the death of science in Canada.