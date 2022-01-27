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Cointel Smear And Destroy Tactics To John Lennon.
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678 views • January 27, 2022
Isn't it pretty apparent they off'ed the guy? He won his deportation case so they only had one option left. They let some time pass to make it seem unconnected. They friggin killed a Beatle! Manchurian Candidate style! Can you believe these F'n M F'ers! David Chapman was a candidate! Period! Actress Shirley McClaine gives accurate compliments.
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