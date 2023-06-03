PREPER JEREMIAH BABE WARNING!

HARD CORE PREPER JEREMIAH BABE IS WARNING THE CRIMINAL VIOLENCE IN AMERICA IS GETTING INSANE. HE'S WARNING YOU IN THIS VIDEO TO HAVE ARMED PROTECTION EVERY TIME YOU LEAVE YOUR HOME. I'M WARNING YOU TO CARRY AVIDEO DEVICE AS WELL. ITS YOUR WORD AGAINST LYING CRIMINALS WHEN JUSTIFYING WHY YOU DEFENDED YOURSELF FROM PHYSICAL HARM. AMERICA IS NO LONGER A SAFE PLACE AND YOU NEED TO EDUCATE YOURSELF TO THIS FACT. IF YOU DO NOT HEED THIS WARNING YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELF TO BLAME IS YOU GET ROBBED, BEATUP OR MURDERED IN THE NEAR FUTURE. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR LOVED ONE'S. WAKEUP...