Medical Treatment or Child Abuse?

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Dr. James Taylor and Douglas Gabriel discuss Taylor's latest medical study: Unreported Damages to School Children from Face Mask Use During COVID-19
Access the full report, including the forms Dr. Taylor references: https://aim4truth.org/2022/06/07/unreported-damages-to-school-children-from-face-mask-use-during-covid-19/