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Babylon is fallen: antichrist pope Francis says do not try to convince an unbeliever
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41 views • December 27, 2019
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Credits to pastor Nicholas from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channel is NicholasPoGM. His website is www.remnantofgod.org.
It’s remarkable what this man of sin has just said: Christians should not try to convince an unbeliever, which goes against Christ’s own words in Matthew 28:20: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
How much longer will members of the apostate Roman Catholic church continue to follow this man of sin and antichrist, who goes against Christ’s words, over the Almighty Christian God?
Follow God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and leave this evil whore of Babylon before she gets destroyed in Revelation 18:8-9.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
Credits to pastor Nicholas from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channel is NicholasPoGM. His website is www.remnantofgod.org.
It’s remarkable what this man of sin has just said: Christians should not try to convince an unbeliever, which goes against Christ’s own words in Matthew 28:20: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
How much longer will members of the apostate Roman Catholic church continue to follow this man of sin and antichrist, who goes against Christ’s words, over the Almighty Christian God?
Follow God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and leave this evil whore of Babylon before she gets destroyed in Revelation 18:8-9.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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