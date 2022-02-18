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X22 Report A 02. 17. 22.
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70 views • February 18, 2022
Ep. 2705a - The Alternative Currency Transition Has Been Accelerated, Never Interfere With An Enemy
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Inflation is taking its toll, new construction is down, the cost of building and supply chain issues are exposed. Fake news warning 7 dollar gas coming, blaming it on Ukraine, this has nothing to do with Ukraine. The transition to bitcoin has been accelerated by Trudeau, the people are now taking their money out the bank.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
Inflation is taking its toll, new construction is down, the cost of building and supply chain issues are exposed. Fake news warning 7 dollar gas coming, blaming it on Ukraine, this has nothing to do with Ukraine. The transition to bitcoin has been accelerated by Trudeau, the people are now taking their money out the bank.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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