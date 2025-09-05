TWISTED AGENDA, TINY VICTIMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del rips into the CDC’s choice of spokesman, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, noting the absurdity of using someone who embodies the very adult risk groups Hepatitis B was created for. With over 99% of pregnant mothers testing negative, he argues there is no justification for forcing newborns to be injected with their ‘first sexually transmitted disease’ on day one of life - more proof the vaccine program has lost its way.