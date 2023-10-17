GAZA Horror - The Israeli Air Force Just Struck a Christian Hospital and this video Earlier Today Hit a Residential Area

The footage so far from said from the hospital, was way too graphic to show, women and children torn to pieces. It was outside in a grassy area. The thumbnail image is a photo from outside the hospital, appears to be next to the building and fire in the front.

In addition to the hospital being hit, the Israeli Air Force also struck one of the residential areas in Gaza earlier today.

The aftermath is in the video.

Adding Breaking News as I'm uploading this video.

BREAKING: Palestinians throughout the West Bank are organizing, people starting to gather on the streets in Hebron, Jenin, Nablus and Jerusalem

Adding: The strike on the Baptist hospital in Gaza killed at least more than 500 people and injured more than 1,200. The numbers are not final. This is what the local Ministry of Health has been able to calculate so far.

One of the most heinous war crimes in recent years.

Al Jazeera : The number of people killed at Al Ahly Baptist Hospital, hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, may exceed 1,000.

Turkish President Erdogan: “The attack on a hospital treating women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I call on all humanity to act to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip."

Adding:

President Abbas declared three days of mourning for the victims of Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahly Hospital in the Gaza Strip and “for all Palestinian martyrs”.





















