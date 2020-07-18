© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abortion, Vaccines, and Religion
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • July 18, 2020
Not sure aborted fetal tissue is really used in the development of vaccines? Its use was confirmed by Dr. Stanley Plotkin, consultant to vaccine manufacturers and developer of vaccines such as rubella, rabies, rotavirus, and cytomegalovirus. A Congressional hearing investigated it. And, people of faith may be unaware.
Learn more at www.avoicefortruth.com.
Learn more at www.avoicefortruth.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.