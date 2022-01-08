Pandemic Officially Ends in Kazakhstan - Military Open Fire

All pretense of the government loving people and locking them down for their own safety, ended on January 6th, 2022. Needless to say, the pandemic is over in the hearts and minds of the people living in Kazakhstan.



Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Friday that he has given permission for law enforcement agents to use lethal force to quell the unrest that has engulfed the country since the new year. “I have given an order to the law enforcement and military to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev announced on Friday. The state of emergency will now be gradually lifted, according to the president. The internet, which had been switched off a few days ago, will be restored in some parts of the country, he promised, adding that its reinstatement would nonetheless not allow anyone to “freely post fabrications, slander, insults, and inflammatory appeals.” Earlier on Friday, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said 26 armed assailants had been killed and 18 others injured during the recent outbreak of violence. More than 3,700 people have been detained. There were at least 18 fatalities among the military and police as of Thursday, reports outlined.



rt.com/russia/545367-kazakhstan-authorizes-lethal-force/



The COVID-19 pandemic in Kazakhstan is part of the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The virus was confirmed to have reached Kazakhstan on 13 March 2020. Following the outbreak, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on 15 March 2020 declared a state of emergency. Strict measures were imposed on 19 March 2020 in the two major cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. The two cities were divided into sectional zones and creating roadblocks to control accessibility, limiting the movement by residents, regulating the treatment operations for medical institutions in which the infected patients or who were suspected of coming into contact with virus. All stores and shopping malls were closed down with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies.



On 7 April 2021, the healthcare minister Alexey Tsoi announced the Kazakh government had requested 4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to 2 million doses already received earlier in 2021, as part of an ongoing vaccination programme alongside QazCovid-in.

October 2021 - As cases were decreasing and more than 70% of the Kazakhstan's eligible population had received a COVID-19 vaccine, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced more easing of restrictions from 20 October 2021.

December 2021 - On 22 December 2021, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Almaty Jandarbek Bekşin warned that a new wave of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was inevitable, forecasting it to outplace the Delta variant by mid-January and the fifth wave of COVID-19 would reach its peak in mid-March of 2022.