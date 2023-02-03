Prayer for the Prodigals to Return to God

Many believers are grieved by the loss of the children to the world. This is the cry of the parents heart to see the legacy of generational blessings passed on to our children and grandchildren.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.