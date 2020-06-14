'Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse' : daznez live @ the bbc

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Performance from 2014, hello to all those discovering it in 2020 as the NWO edges ever closer.
with peace & love & faith.
'Last Days Of Babylon' and 'Barton Moss ep' out in most music stores.
Download here - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0749BCK1H/
or here - https://itunes.apple.com/uk/album/las...
or email me for a CD [email protected]
LYRICS:
you can stick your new world order up your arse x2 -
you can stick your new world order, where the sun don't shine but ought to.. -
singing we are the 99% x2 -
singing we are the ninety, together we are mighty.. -
the queen'll be arrested in her dressing gown x2 -
the queen'll be arrested in her, 'cos she is such a sinner.. -
we'll be singing we're the 99% x2 -
we'll be singing we're the ninety, together we are mighty.. -
you can stick your fracking drilling up your arse x2
it's all our land you're killing.
singing we are the 99%..
there'll be blue skies when the chemtrails are all gone x2 -
there'll be blue skies when the chemtrails, and their evil plan fails.. -
singing we are the 99%
you can stick your poison vaccines up your arse -
you can stick your tv programs up your arse -
you can stick your gmo foods, and we ain't gonna go school -
stick your georgia guidestones up your arse -
singing we are the 99%.. -
oh i'd rather be a human than a slave x2 -
oh i'd rather be a human, and don't you know that you can?.. -
singing we are the 99%
you can stick your new world order up your arse.. -