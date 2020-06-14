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'Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse' : daznez live @ the bbc
The Prisoner
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237 views • June 14, 2020
Mirrored from : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niveDrQHFio&;feature=youtu.be

Performance from 2014, hello to all those discovering it in 2020 as the NWO edges ever closer.
with peace & love & faith.

'Last Days Of Babylon' and 'Barton Moss ep' out in most music stores.
Download here - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0749BCK1H/
or here - https://itunes.apple.com/uk/album/las...
or email me for a CD [email protected]

LYRICS:

you can stick your new world order up your arse x2 -
you can stick your new world order, where the sun don't shine but ought to.. -

singing we are the 99% x2 -
singing we are the ninety, together we are mighty.. -

the queen'll be arrested in her dressing gown x2 -
the queen'll be arrested in her, 'cos she is such a sinner.. -

we'll be singing we're the 99% x2 -
we'll be singing we're the ninety, together we are mighty.. -

you can stick your fracking drilling up your arse x2
it's all our land you're killing.

singing we are the 99%..

there'll be blue skies when the chemtrails are all gone x2 -
there'll be blue skies when the chemtrails, and their evil plan fails.. -

singing we are the 99%

you can stick your poison vaccines up your arse -
you can stick your tv programs up your arse -
you can stick your gmo foods, and we ain't gonna go school -
stick your georgia guidestones up your arse -

singing we are the 99%.. -

oh i'd rather be a human than a slave x2 -
oh i'd rather be a human, and don't you know that you can?.. -

singing we are the 99%

you can stick your new world order up your arse.. -
Keywords
funnynwosong99 percent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy