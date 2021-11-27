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GIANT Dragnet 24 yrs ago: SEE MY CHANNEL FOR MORE 'they' were NOT telling you!
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385 views • November 27, 2021
SIN BY Omission, limited hang out. Daniel Eilesberg barely touches on what I had griped about for 15 years at this point: the HOT MIC unencrypted audio for "OFF" cells (or on the hook land lines) was spewing out since the mid to late 1990s locking up faxes probably as the dragnet had bad code "pokes" to get documents out of TV10's fax memory ?? Later it looks like GASLIGHTING harassment but I put a bunch on the AIR; ON LOCAL TV 10 because I was NOT HAVING IT, not gonna be laughed at or made fun of or called a tin foil hat bunch of juvenile brainwashed numbskulls? Binney has admitted he could not possibly know all that was going on when he left, or after, duh. The Harassment factor for me is important to point out, if you won't shut up about it, you can be targeted for take down, being bothered, set up with 'stunt doubles, or look a likes that most of the mushrooms on a jury would not question the video or witnesses swearing it was you in two places at once, blackmail extortion and MORE, so that the new freedom is what , to scurry along in the shadows like a rat ?
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