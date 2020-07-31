CHD V. FCC Press Conference: Evidentiary Brief Filing

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The case is challenging the FCC’s refusal to review its 25-year-old obsolete wireless “health guidelines”and to promulgate scientific, human evidence-based radio frequency emissions (“RF”) rules that adequately protect public health. The FCC’s false “health guidelines” have enabled the uncontrolled proliferation of harmful wireless technology and more recently, the deployment of dangerous 5G installations.