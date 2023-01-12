Hard-hitting truths about the future of Canada

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Kevin Johnston, host of the Kevin J Johnston show (www.kevinjjohnston.me) who is no stranger to controversy. Kevin ran for Mayor in Mississuaga in 2018 and spent 7 months in a maximum security prison just for having a politically incorrect opinion. He subsequently moved to Alberta and ran for Mayor in Calgary only to face the woke mob again for speaking uncomfortable truths. Kevin has an IN YOUR FACE style that some might not like but gives everyone the straight goods with no sugar coatings. This is a must listen to podcast for anyone who can see the rapid destruction of liberty, health and prosperity in Canada. Kevin delivers an especially powerful message to all those who are doing nothing to stop the train wreck ahead and staying silent as others burn out from all the heavy lifting by a small minority to stop the carnage.



