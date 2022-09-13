Ukraine Update September 13, 2022

Scott Ritter commentary- 24:42

⚡️Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery continue launching high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces in Kharkov region.

💥 Manpower and military equipment of Kraken nationalist group, 113th Territorial Defense Brigade and 93rd Mechanized Brigade have been neutralized near Kupyansk and Izyum. The enemy has lost up to 250 servicemen and over 20 units of military equipment.

💥 High-precision missile attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 63rd Mechanized and 46th Airmobile brigades at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction near Kostromka and Belogorka (Kherson region).

💥 1 munitions depot that stored 45 thousand tonnes of AFU munitions has been destroyed near Voznesensk (Nikolayev region).

▫️ Kiev regime has lost a total of over 300 servicemen dead and up to 1,000 wounded over the past 24 hours at the above mentioned operational direction.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a high-precision attack at a provisional base of a mechanized infantry brigade from AFU operational reserve forces near Rogi (Cherkassy region).

▫️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 30 nationalists and more than 10 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles.

💥 4 AFU command posts have been neutralized near Slavyansk, Artyomovsk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 36 artillery units, 125 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

▫️ The attacks have resulted in the destruction of 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kalinovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Moreover, 1 electronic warfare station has been destroyed near Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 MRLS reparation and restoration workshop in Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Petrovka (Zaporozhye region), Bezvodnoye and Vishnyovoye (Kherson region).

💥 8 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed in air near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Lyubimovka, Berislav and Tavriyskoye (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense