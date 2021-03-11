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Patriot Streetfighter: Interview with Sheriff Mack
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130 views • March 11, 2021
Sheriff Richard Mack took on Federal Law Enforcement when they came into his county and confiscated firearms from his constituents. He threatened to have them arrested if they came into the county. Sheriff Mack has the power to deputize the whole county if necessary.
https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3
Rumble (PRIMARY): https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
MEDIA REQUESTS 0NLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]
The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html
Mike Lindell Documentary
https://michaeljlindell.com/
https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3
Rumble (PRIMARY): https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
MEDIA REQUESTS 0NLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]
The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html
Mike Lindell Documentary
https://michaeljlindell.com/
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