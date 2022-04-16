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Jim Enos - Cancel Culture vs Restore Culture
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44 views • April 16, 2022
Jim presents our CHP "Restore Our Culture" initiative. He showed us the foundation of our country from Confederation has been anchored to our Christian Heritage. He challenged us to present to those we meet the new CHP Brochure explaining the need to "Restore Culture". He challenged EDAs nationwide to distribute 100,000 brochures to 100,000 homes across Canada. If not us then who?
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Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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