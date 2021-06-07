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Does the Bible Talk About America? Mystery Babylon isn’t a Mystery Anymore(Full Documentary)[28.03.2020]
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84 views • June 07, 2021
American Babylon, who is Babylon in the book of Revelation? This full documentary will explain to you why the bible says that Babylon is the USA (America).
Babylon in the bible is clearly the USA, and we can see through this documentary exactly what God depicts our country as Babylon itself. We go in depth into the great whore of revelation, america as Babylon, and what exactly the USA does to earn that title.
Please share this full movie and 2020 documentary with your friends and family, to help them see how America has become the true American Babylon, and it's role in end times bible prophecy.
Video courtesy of Pillar of Truth Christian Church, located in Long Island, NY.
Original link https://youtu.be/gEpTSLKcNH0
American Babylon | Babylon In The Book Of Revelation (Full Documentary)
6,898 views•Mar 28, 2020
Pillar of Truth Christian Church
20K subscribers
SUBSCRIBE to grow in your knowledge of God daily!
https://youtube.com/PillarOfTruthChristianChurch
DONATE to help us reach others with the word of God!
https://ptccny.org/donate
VISIT our website for more information about our church:
https://ptccny.org
597 views•Jun 5, 2021
chuck middleton
5.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PiFZ7DFKh2I
Babylon in the bible is clearly the USA, and we can see through this documentary exactly what God depicts our country as Babylon itself. We go in depth into the great whore of revelation, america as Babylon, and what exactly the USA does to earn that title.
Please share this full movie and 2020 documentary with your friends and family, to help them see how America has become the true American Babylon, and it's role in end times bible prophecy.
Video courtesy of Pillar of Truth Christian Church, located in Long Island, NY.
Original link https://youtu.be/gEpTSLKcNH0
American Babylon | Babylon In The Book Of Revelation (Full Documentary)
6,898 views•Mar 28, 2020
Pillar of Truth Christian Church
20K subscribers
SUBSCRIBE to grow in your knowledge of God daily!
https://youtube.com/PillarOfTruthChristianChurch
DONATE to help us reach others with the word of God!
https://ptccny.org/donate
VISIT our website for more information about our church:
https://ptccny.org
597 views•Jun 5, 2021
chuck middleton
5.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PiFZ7DFKh2I
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