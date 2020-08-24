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UN officially declares The New World Order
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129 views • August 24, 2020
Richie from Boston with another great video that I saved from YouTube before the censors could remove it, and so you don't have to invite their trackers to follow and record your movements after visiting.
The Globalists are announcing the final roll-out of their destruction of our current world and rise from the ashes of their new one. They love to put it in front of us knowing full well that nobody is paying attention, but they can claim they told us exactly what they were doing and our acquiescence implied consent.
The Globalists are announcing the final roll-out of their destruction of our current world and rise from the ashes of their new one. They love to put it in front of us knowing full well that nobody is paying attention, but they can claim they told us exactly what they were doing and our acquiescence implied consent.
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