Jazz Improv
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement Lessons
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement Lessons
6 views • 1 day ago

Today I came prepared to teach Lesson # 42, "Lifting the Head & Knee", but decided to change horses and instead went with what I saw people doing spontaneously,  --  sort of like three Jazz musicians on a "riff".

So the lesson became moving in ways that I like to call "mindfully spontaneous".

I hope you'll enjoy exploring your own movement patterns if you choose to follow along with us.

NOTE: This lesson includes the video recording of the lesson; everyone moves in their own unique ways. Exploring how YOU move, rather than copying someone else, will prove to be much more fruitful in the long run.

Have fun!

[ Photo credit: Becerra Govea Photo on Pexels. ]

Keywords
learningmeditationbreathawarenessself-improvementfeldenkrais methodawareness through movementmoshe feldenkraisgentle movement
