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A COMMON COLD - ALL PCR TESTS ARE 99% FALSE AND A FAKE POSITIVE! AND DO NOT! TEST FOR COVID19 - A CASEDEMIC NOT PANDEMIC! MASS HYPNO-FORMATION! - ALL FALSE POS+ -THE WORLD HAS BEEN PCR DE-FRAUDED!!
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72 views • January 03, 2022
PCR TESTS ARE A BOGUS WAY TO RAMP UP FEAR YOU WERE AT RISK WHEN THE TRUTH IS IT WAS ALWAYS COMMON COLD! THEY USED CRISIS ACTORS AND FAKE FALSE FLAGS TO CREATE THE STAGE OF FEAR!
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