© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bennington Flag: A Pre-Constitutional Symbol of Freedom
Follow
2
Share
Report
10 views • August 05, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave discuss the history of the Bennington Flag. Like many flags championed by the Patriot, Constitutionalist and Second Amendment movements, the Bennington Flag is older than the Constitution itself. As the “76” in the canton probably gives away, the flag dates back to the revolutionary period, from the Battle of Bennington in 1777. The battle didn’t actually take place in Bennington, Vermont, but rather about 10 miles away in what is now Upstate New York.
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/bennington-flag-pre-constitutional-symbol-freedom
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite [ choose one option: 2nd Amendment shirts | Libertarian shirts | 2nd Amendment apparel ] at https://libertasbella.com/.
Helpful Links:
- Purchase the Bennington Flag: https://ammo.com/gear/flags#bennington-nylon-3x5ft-premium-flag
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/bennington-flag-pre-constitutional-symbol-freedom
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite [ choose one option: 2nd Amendment shirts | Libertarian shirts | 2nd Amendment apparel ] at https://libertasbella.com/.
Helpful Links:
- Purchase the Bennington Flag: https://ammo.com/gear/flags#bennington-nylon-3x5ft-premium-flag
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.