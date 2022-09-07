Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Chamomile

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Plants aren’t just beautiful and delicious to eat, they’re also amazing for our health and well being.
Chamomile is considered to be a cure-all type of plant, commonly used to help:
-Anxiety and relaxation
-Wound healing/reducing inflammation
-Stress
-Insomnia
-Reducing menstrual pain
-Treating mild skin conditions
-Lowering blood sugar
-Slowing onset of osteoporosis
Chamomile can be consumed in tea form, in an oil form, and also topically (lotion or compress).
**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this web site is for general information purposes only**
#medicinalplants #outdoorlearning #edibleplants #edibleflowers #medicinalherbs #herbgardening #selfheal #chamomile