Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Chamomile

Plants aren’t just beautiful and delicious to eat, they’re also amazing for our health and well being.





Chamomile is considered to be a cure-all type of plant, commonly used to help:

-Anxiety and relaxation

-Wound healing/reducing inflammation

-Stress

-Insomnia

-Reducing menstrual pain

-Treating mild skin conditions

-Lowering blood sugar

-Slowing onset of osteoporosis





Chamomile can be consumed in tea form, in an oil form, and also topically (lotion or compress).





**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this web site is for general information purposes only**





#medicinalplants #outdoorlearning #edibleplants #edibleflowers #medicinalherbs #herbgardening #selfheal #chamomile



