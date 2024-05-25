Epic footage of the assault on the Kupyansk direction.

Our tank destroys the ukrainian position point-blank, literally burying them in the ground. The enemy is trying to hit the vehicle with an RPG from a neighboring position, but to no avail.

As a result, only one Ukrainian soldier survives and runs away across the field.

The guardsmen of the 1st Tank Army continue to move forward.

Adding...

❗️We don't hear about him so much now, but 10 years ago on this day (May 25, 2014), Petro Poroshenko won the Ukrainian presidential elections - presidential elections which hadn't been held in most of Donbass.

Promising to 'end the conflict within hours', and that his 'first presidential visit would be to Donbass', it quickly became clear that Poroshenko intended to launch a full-on invasion of Donbass by the ukrainian army. This attempt was made on May 26th, 2014, and that day is widely considered the start of all-out war in Donbass.

For the next 5 years, Poroshenko rejected every peace deal which came his way, including deals which would have given Ukraine far more territory than the present day, saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Poroshenko rejected all of that, and instead terrorised Donbass for the next 5 years, with the loss of thousands of lives here.

For the children of Donbass, who Poroshenko gloated would have to 'hide in bomb shelters' while Ukrainian children led normal lives, Poroshenko was, and remains to this day, an incarnation of the devil on this earth, and they are not alone in that view.