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Episode 160 - The Truth About July 2021
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10 views • August 08, 2021
The biggest story of the month was the admission by the White House that they are directing social media censorship when it comes to Covid and the vaccine. Free speech is dead in Democrat-controlled America!
Speaking of Covid, the misinformation campaign from D.C. continued in full force! We have thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of adverse effects due to the vaccine. We have the demonization of the unvaccinated, talks about mask mandates, mandatory vaccines, and vaccine passports! The totalitarians are feeling it!
The other big story was the Department of Injustice showing, yet again, that they no longer stand for justice. They are nothing more than a prosecutory arm of the national Democratic Party.
Speaking of Covid, the misinformation campaign from D.C. continued in full force! We have thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of adverse effects due to the vaccine. We have the demonization of the unvaccinated, talks about mask mandates, mandatory vaccines, and vaccine passports! The totalitarians are feeling it!
The other big story was the Department of Injustice showing, yet again, that they no longer stand for justice. They are nothing more than a prosecutory arm of the national Democratic Party.
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