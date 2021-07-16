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[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] GRAPHENE MULTIPLIES FREQUENCIES AND DAMAGES CELLS WHEN EXPOSED TO EMF
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43442 views • July 16, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies.html
In a new informative program, La Quinta Columna is slowly getting closer to the studies they need to test their hypothesis about the relationship between graphene and 5G and how this combination would contribute to damage people who have the nanomaterial in their bodies.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In a new informative program, La Quinta Columna is slowly getting closer to the studies they need to test their hypothesis about the relationship between graphene and 5G and how this combination would contribute to damage people who have the nanomaterial in their bodies.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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