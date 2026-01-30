🍿New Epstein Files: over 3M pages, 180,000 images & 2,000 videos from the Epstein files released by US Justice Dept today

🍿 Today, the U.S. Justice Department will release over 3 million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos from the Epstein files

Of course the new Fed chair is in the Epstein files!

Link to the new Epstein files today:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-publishes-35-million-responsive-pages-compliance-epstein-files

BREAKING: Elon Musk asked Jeffrey Epstein 'is there a good time to visit [the Island]?'

Musk has consistently claimed that him and Epstein never met.

BREAKING! In the newly released Epstein Files, there are disturbing allegations against Donald Trump and other prominent names. (just posted this video with it) Cynthia

In the file EFTA01660679.pdf, published on the DOJ website, a 13- or 14-year-old girl alleges she was forced to perform oral sex on Trump (first page, first paragraph, highlighted in yellow).

At the end of page 5 and start of page 6, there are allegations that Trump hosted "Calendar Girls" parties at Mar-a-Lago, where Epstein brought children for Trump to auction off. People like Elon Musk, Trump’s children, Ghislaine Maxwell, Allan Dershowitz, and Bob Shapiro are also mentioned as attending these parties, along with Epstein and Trump.

We won’t go into detail about the allegations; you can read them for yourself.

⚠️ EFTA01660679.pdf has now been scrubbed from the DOJ website. You can still find it by searching “Calendar Girls,” but the download link is dead, as seen in the video.

(Here it is: https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2017300940974440488 )

ℹ️Keep in mind that these are anonymous allegations, so their credibility may be questionable. However, deleting them from the DOJ website does nothing to stop speculation — it only fuels it.

UN Secretary General Guterres warns of "imminent financial collapse."

The US is withholding over $1.3 billion in mandated dues. Trump's 2026 budget proposes eliminating funding to most UN bodies entirely.

Step 1: Defund the UN.

Step 2: Declare it broken and obsolete.

Step 3: Replace it with a US-controlled "Board of Peace."

Step 4?

Putin met with the Secretary of Security of Iran in the Kremlin. This meeting was not announced in advance.

Trump again announced that a huge military armada is being sent to Iran.

Trump: We are sending a large number of ships to Iran, even bigger than in Venezuela. They should make a deal, if not, we'll see what happens.

Trump on the deadline for Iran:

Only Iran knows what the deadline is, I told them directly