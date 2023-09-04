Create New Account
Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats
NewsClips
Donald Trump is under orders not to intimidate witnesses or prosecutors in his pending criminal cases, but that didn't stop him from demanding "an eye for an eye" in a recent online video. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly and former Republican Rep. Charles Dent join American Voices guest host Julian Castro to discuss why Trump's comments aren't getting him in trouble with judges and whether he can win the White House if convicted.


