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Urgent warning: EU Commission gives approval of vaccination for children - how trustworthy is EMA's assessment really?
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10 views • July 20, 2021
The EU Commission has approved the first Corona vaccine for children aged 12 and older. The European Commission and all EU governments base their vigorous action on the assess-ments of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The program provides insights into the EMA's worrying entanglements, publishes heavyweight expert opinions warning of enormous long-term consequences, and creates transparency on the question: Who is liable for vaccine damage? Facts and contexts that are currently of utmost urgency for everyone.
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