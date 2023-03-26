If you do not possess your own vessel, Satan will!

1Thess lesson 67. You are responsible for where you place your body and mind. Lot decided to live within Sodom and Gomorrah he placed himself and his family in a satanic environment. Believers must avoid going along to get along in the devil’s world. There are winners and losers in the spiritual realm.
