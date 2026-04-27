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Canada's MAID: Tragic Impacts On Loved Ones | Amanda Achtman
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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"🎵🙏 Partner with us in bringing truth-filled conversations to Canadians from coast to coast: https://faytene.tv | 1-866-844-0844


Your support helps us continue producing programs on the issues that matter most—faith, family, freedom, and the future of our nation.


TODAY'S SHOW: In this important second part of our conversation with Amanda Achtman, we continue unpacking the growing crisis of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in Canada—and the devastating impact it is having not only on individuals, but on families, communities, and the next generation.


What happens when euthanasia becomes normalized in a nation? What message does it send to children and grandchildren when death is increasingly presented as the solution to suffering? Amanda shares powerful real-life stories of young Canadians losing grandparents to MAiD, the complex grief it creates, and why so many families are speaking out.


We also discuss encouraging developments in Alberta, where new measures are being explored to strengthen safeguards for vulnerable patients and push back against coercive euthanasia practices.


As Christians, we are called to choose life. (Deuteronomy 30)


This is not just a political issue—it is a deeply spiritual one.


📞 Need prayer or have questions about faith? Our team would be honoured to pray with you:

Prayer Line: 1-866-885-4908


🔥 KEY TAKEAWAYS


• MAiD affects entire families, not just individuals

• Many requests stem from fear, loneliness, and loss of dignity—not pain

• Young people are deeply impacted by the euthanasia of grandparents

• Alberta is taking steps to strengthen protections for the vulnerable

• Christians are called to lead with compassion and a culture of life


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#MedicalAssistanceInDying #MAID #AmandaAchtman #ChooseLife #ProLifeCanada #FaithAndCulture #ChristianWorldview #SanctityOfLife #FayteneTV #Canada #CultureOfLife #Euthanasia #ChristianLeadership"

Keywords
canadaeuthanasiamaidchooselifefaithandculturechristianleadershipfaytenetvchristianworldviewmedicalassistanceindyingamandaachtmanprolifecanadasanctityoflifecultureoflife
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