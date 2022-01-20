© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Vaccine Is Much More Dangerous Than COVID-19 and It's Not Even Close
Follow
21
Share
Report
25444 views • January 20, 2022
Not only is the vaccine much more dangerous to your health, but it also is used for government tyranny.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Gina Primetime - The Latest On COVID Boosters
https://americasvoice.news/video/p0EatxYGNwGCqyu/
2) Stephanie Seneff, PH.D Laura Ingraham Children Should Not Be Vaccinated Link Vax to Severe Disease
https://rumble.com/vsmwxm-stephanie-seneff-ph.d-laura-ingraham-children-should-not-be-vaccinated-link.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Gina Primetime - The Latest On COVID Boosters
https://americasvoice.news/video/p0EatxYGNwGCqyu/
2) Stephanie Seneff, PH.D Laura Ingraham Children Should Not Be Vaccinated Link Vax to Severe Disease
https://rumble.com/vsmwxm-stephanie-seneff-ph.d-laura-ingraham-children-should-not-be-vaccinated-link.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.