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"THEY" Are Shutting Down The World, How? False Flag Alien Invasion
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240 views • March 26, 2021
Will we be invaded by Aliens? No, but "THEY" will say we are.
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Source used in video:
Suez canal blocked - https://www.wsj.com/articles/suez-canal-backlog-grows-as-efforts-resume-to-free-trapped-tanker-11616668644
Ship draws penis - https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/24/cargo-ship-drew-giant-penis-in-red-sea-before-blocking-suez-canal-14298538/
Planned event - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/suez-canal-container-ship-accident-194020435.html
Who's shaking the jar part 2 - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/23/who-is-shaking-the-jar-part-2/
Shaking the jar part 1 - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/22/who-is-shaking-the-jar/
False Flag Explained - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/23/here-we-go-fbi-knew-boulder-colorado-suspect-identity-prior-to-shooting/
Prices increase everywhere - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/things-are-out-control-there-shortage-everything-and-prices-are-soaring-what-happens-next
Fast food prices soar - https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fast-food-menu-prices-have-soared-during-pandemic
Food shortages - https://www.eatthis.com/news-food-shortages-2021/
Construction material shortage - https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/home-construction-may-hit-skids-as-new-supply-shortage-looms
Supply chain shortages - https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/03/04/massachusetts-supply-chain-problems-covid-19/
Semi-conducter shortage - https://ihsmarkit.com/research-analysis/semiconductor-component-supply-chain-shortages.html
Auto manufacture shortage - https://www.thedrive.com/news/39619/chip-shortage-continues-to-wreak-havoc-on-new-car-production
Honda shuts down - https://www.motor1.com/news/495030/honda-halts-production-chip-shortage/
Plastic shortage coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/global-plastic-shortage-triggered-texas-deep-freeze
UFO report in bill - https://www.chron.com/news/space/article/U-S-Intelligence-UFOs-disclosure-COVID-19-bill-15884536.php
More UFO reports - https://www.the-sun.com/news/2577253/tic-tac-ufos-four-us-navy-destroyers-california/
Ex DNI Ratcliffe UFO's - https://www.newsweek.com/former-dni-more-ufo-sightings-declassified-unexplained-1577595
Govt Report UFO's - https://sports.yahoo.com/former-intelligence-official-says-upcoming-165152256.html
More UFO's - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-03-22/us-has-evidence-ufos-moving-non-human-speeds-and-breaking-sound-barriers-without
Ultimate false flag - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/05/06/kamran-aliens/
Power grid shutdown warning - https://offgridsurvival.com/dhspowergriddownwarning/ False flag power down event
Cyber attack on power grid - https://hbr.org/2017/05/preparing-for-the-cyberattack-that-will-knock-out-u-s-power-grids
Kary Mullis dies - https://cen.acs.org/people/obituaries/Kary-Mullis-dies-age-74/97/web/2019/08
PCR test - https://nationalfile.com/inventor-of-pcr-test-said-fauci-doesnt-know-anything-and-is-willing-to-lie-on-television/
Event 201 - https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/timeline-great-reset-agenda-event-201-pandemic-2020/
Kissinger quote 1992 - https://rense.com/general11/ksss.htm
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1374966745148973057
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Source used in video:
Suez canal blocked - https://www.wsj.com/articles/suez-canal-backlog-grows-as-efforts-resume-to-free-trapped-tanker-11616668644
Ship draws penis - https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/24/cargo-ship-drew-giant-penis-in-red-sea-before-blocking-suez-canal-14298538/
Planned event - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/suez-canal-container-ship-accident-194020435.html
Who's shaking the jar part 2 - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/23/who-is-shaking-the-jar-part-2/
Shaking the jar part 1 - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/22/who-is-shaking-the-jar/
False Flag Explained - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/23/here-we-go-fbi-knew-boulder-colorado-suspect-identity-prior-to-shooting/
Prices increase everywhere - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/things-are-out-control-there-shortage-everything-and-prices-are-soaring-what-happens-next
Fast food prices soar - https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fast-food-menu-prices-have-soared-during-pandemic
Food shortages - https://www.eatthis.com/news-food-shortages-2021/
Construction material shortage - https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/home-construction-may-hit-skids-as-new-supply-shortage-looms
Supply chain shortages - https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/03/04/massachusetts-supply-chain-problems-covid-19/
Semi-conducter shortage - https://ihsmarkit.com/research-analysis/semiconductor-component-supply-chain-shortages.html
Auto manufacture shortage - https://www.thedrive.com/news/39619/chip-shortage-continues-to-wreak-havoc-on-new-car-production
Honda shuts down - https://www.motor1.com/news/495030/honda-halts-production-chip-shortage/
Plastic shortage coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/global-plastic-shortage-triggered-texas-deep-freeze
UFO report in bill - https://www.chron.com/news/space/article/U-S-Intelligence-UFOs-disclosure-COVID-19-bill-15884536.php
More UFO reports - https://www.the-sun.com/news/2577253/tic-tac-ufos-four-us-navy-destroyers-california/
Ex DNI Ratcliffe UFO's - https://www.newsweek.com/former-dni-more-ufo-sightings-declassified-unexplained-1577595
Govt Report UFO's - https://sports.yahoo.com/former-intelligence-official-says-upcoming-165152256.html
More UFO's - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-03-22/us-has-evidence-ufos-moving-non-human-speeds-and-breaking-sound-barriers-without
Ultimate false flag - https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/05/06/kamran-aliens/
Power grid shutdown warning - https://offgridsurvival.com/dhspowergriddownwarning/ False flag power down event
Cyber attack on power grid - https://hbr.org/2017/05/preparing-for-the-cyberattack-that-will-knock-out-u-s-power-grids
Kary Mullis dies - https://cen.acs.org/people/obituaries/Kary-Mullis-dies-age-74/97/web/2019/08
PCR test - https://nationalfile.com/inventor-of-pcr-test-said-fauci-doesnt-know-anything-and-is-willing-to-lie-on-television/
Event 201 - https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/timeline-great-reset-agenda-event-201-pandemic-2020/
Kissinger quote 1992 - https://rense.com/general11/ksss.htm
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1374966745148973057
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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